Market Outlook: Brexit heads to conclusion, European shares bounce after Wall St records

All eyes are on the Brexit talks as they reach the denouement of what’s been an over-long episode featuring as many twists and turns as an Agatha Christie mystery. Heading to Brussels today, Boris Johnson, a rather puffed-up Ustinov in the role of Poirot, is gathering the players for the final reveal: what is Britain willing to do to turn this insoluble mess into a constructive deal? Will the EU, faced with this revelation, say ‘alright gov, it’s a fair cop’ and give way too? The government’s decision to ditch controversial clauses in the internal market bill may be an olive branch, but it does not solve the key hurdles on fishing etc. Sterling traded higher on some positive noises from Michael Gove early this morning, as he said there is room for compromise on fishing and that the UK could be ‘generous’ on who enters its waters. GBPUSD pushed back above 1.34 on the headlines but remains on the hook for less confident-sounding updates. The EU Council meeting begins tomorrow and really the bloc would prefer to focus on things like its budget and the pandemic, as well as future ties with the US.

