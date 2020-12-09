MenuSearch

Join us now

Taking Stock 

Pershing Square hedges its bets in London

Mark Robinson

Pershing Square hedges its bets in London
REUTERS | William Ackman, CEO and portfolio manager of Pershing Square Management

Pershing Square Holdings (PSH) made its way onto the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) earlier this week, complementing its existing listing on Euronext Amsterdam. The move would have been welcomed by officials in London, but some may feel a slight unease at the prospect of an activist investor at the helm of a FTSE benchmark constituent.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Taking Stock

  1. Was November's value rally an anomaly?

  2. Tritax Big Box sets the stage for green bond issuance

  3. Resurgent bitcoin still a wayward bet

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Exploiting share price dislocations

  2. Results 

    GB pays down debt and reinstates dividend

  3. Companies 

    Can Covid testing survive the vaccine?

  4. The Trader 

    Why Hostelworld could be a 5-star trading opportunity

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Brexit heads to conclusion, European shares bounce after Wall St records

More on Taking Stock

Taking Stock 

Was November's value rally an anomaly?

It has been a lost decade for value stocks, but it would be unwise to imagine that their relative underperformance will continue indefinitely

Mark Robinson

Taking Stock 

Tritax Big Box sets the stage for green bond issuance

The logistics real estate investor has issued £250m in green bonds, an asset class set to gain prominence through state-backed environmental pledges

Mark Robinson

Taking Stock 

Resurgent bitcoin still a wayward bet

Cryptocurrencies are finding their way onto corporate balance sheets, but it is hard to arrive at a justifiable investment angle

Mark Robinson

Taking Stock 

Big pharma stymied by slump in non-Covid-19 treatments

The spread and duration of the pandemic is having a profound effect on the pharma industry, both in terms of performance and long-term strategic planning

Mark Robinson

Taking Stock 

Deliveroo, Ant Group and Airbnb edge closer to a public berth

We have seen a relative recovery in listing numbers through Q3, with a number of 'big-ticket' candidates waiting in the wings

Mark Robinson

More from Comment

The Trader 

Why Hostelworld could be a 5-star trading opportunity

Michael Taylor explains why unloved and low-quality companies can offer a source of rich pickings for quick trading profits

Why Hostelworld could be a 5-star trading opportunity

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Brexit heads to conclusion, European shares bounce after Wall St records

Market Outlook: Brexit heads to conclusion, European shares bounce after Wall St records

Chris Dillow 

The Bitcoin paradox

The more attractive the cryptocurrency is as an asset, the less useful it is as money – and vice versa

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Britain takes vaccine lead, Brexit talks stumble, Ashtead pops

Market Outlook: Britain takes vaccine lead, Brexit talks stumble, Ashtead pops

Simon Thompson 

Exploiting share price dislocations

Five small-cap funds are primed to deliver material gains to shareholders

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now