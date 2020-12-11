Market Outlook: IPO frenzy stateside, no-deal Brexit preparations ramp, Rolls Royce, Bellway & more

- European shares open weaker on Friday as no-deal Brexit risks increase, pound slides
- Shares in Airbnb more than doubled on the stock’s first day of trade
- Signs of US economic weakness are a worry
To continue reading, register today
to enjoy limited access to the following:
- Daily trading news
- Funds coverage
- Features on big investment themes
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Opinion
The main event
While Covid may not change the world beyond recognition, it may help enhance it
John Hughman