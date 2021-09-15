/
Darktrace fills the cyber security void

Investors scoop up shares in cyber security specialist Darktrace after maiden post-IPO full-year results
September 15, 2021

 

  • Cyber security proves a hit with investors
  • Software accounts have to be carefully scrutinised

The threat of regular cyber-attacks on major organisations has moved need for heightened cyber-security front and centre in the past few years. Cambridge-based cyber-security specialist Darktrace (DARK) is one of a new generation of software companies that have arisen to head off the evolving threat posed by ransom-ware hackers operating out of Eastern Europe and the Far East. The results were the first proper chance investors have had to appraise the company after it raised $237m (£171m) in an initial public offering in May and, judging by the heavy buying activity, initial impressions of its operating performance were broadly favourable.

