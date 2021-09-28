/
Instem takes a bow

Saas company Instem makes an appearance on the radar
September 28, 2021

 

  • Instem doubles market cap in 12 months
  • Data mining highly valuable for pharma companies

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider Instem (INS) is making its presence felt on the market after quietly doubling its market capitalisation over the past 12 months. That performance is now worth an in-depth look as the company consolidates its niche in providing specialist software for clients in the life science industries. Instem’s software allows pharmaceutical, biotech companies and contract research organisations to efficiently collate clinical and regulatory data, as well as enabling the data mining techniques that are used to sift large amounts of data for determining clinical statistical significance.

