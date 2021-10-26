/
Schroders buys a chunk of River & Mercantile

The blue-blooded asset managers lays down £230m to acquire part of River & Mercantile
October 26, 2021
  • Schroders makes a canny bolt on acquisition
  • The company remains the sector's premium share

Management at Schroders (SDR) took some time off from the grouse moors to put in a bid worth £230m for the Solutions part of River & Mercantile. On the face of it, the acquisition looks like a straightforward bolt-on addition to Schroder’s core business. The Solutions business comprises advisory, fiduciary management and derivatives and brings with it around £42bn of funds under management. As part of the deal, Solutions chief executive James Barham joins the company and will report directly to Schroders chief executive Peter Harrison.

