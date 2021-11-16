/
Intermediate Capital plays the middleman

Intermediate Capital underlines the benefits of letting others do the heavy lifting
November 16, 2021
  • Third-party fees skyrocket
  • Fundraising boosts cash flow

Intermediate Capital (ICP) enjoyed a very solid half after higher-than-expected fundraising brought in third-party assets-under-management (AUM) of $13.8bn (£10.2bn.) The beauty of not going through the hard graft of marketing and acquiring clients’ funds and acting instead as middleman between investors and companies that require investment capital or private debt. This happy situation was reflected in the fee income that this core activity generated – fees for third-party funds were up by an impressive 29 per cent to £199m.

