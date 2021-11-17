/
CMC Markets mulls a break-up

If a strategic review were to be accepted by the board, then CMC will look radically different next year
November 17, 2021
  • CMC looks at split to up its valuation
  • Lack of volatility a problem

Results for CMC Markets (CMC) were as volatile as one of the company’s CFD’s after a period of calm in the markets, along with fewer people sat at home with nothing better than do than trade, combined to radically cut pre-tax profits by 74 per cent. Seasoned CMC watchers will know that such lurching movements are not uncommon for the spread-betting company, but what seems to have unsettled investors more was the news that the board is looking at breaking the company up.

