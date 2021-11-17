Tatton Asset Management looks to IFAs for growth

Recurring fees boost Tatton

Valuation looks rich by sector standards

Aim-traded Tatton Asset Management (TAM), on which we initiate coverage, has grown rapidly over the past few years as an asset manager that provides model portfolios for independent financial advisers (IFAs). It has found a niche with often smaller IFAs, who lack the means to offer their clients ready-made fund selections, and often the expertise to act as fund managers as well. This is where Tatton’s suite of model portfolios comes into its own as it targets the independent IFA market. The company can be considered broadly comparable to the likes of Brooks Macdonald in terms of its basic service.

With just over £11.2bn in assets under management (AUM) the company would be considered small by sector standards. However, the growth in assets is noteworthy (up £400m between 30 September and 12 November) and achieved via a combination of organic inflows and acquisitions.