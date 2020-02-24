Airlines plunge on coronavirus outbreak

Airline stocks were some of the biggest fallers on a day that saw mounting fears over Covid-19 drag down the FTSE 100 index by more than 3 per cent. London-listed airlines including International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG), easyJet (EZY) and Wizz Air (WIZZ) plunged amid a rising death toll and disruption in Italy, a key destination for British travellers.

