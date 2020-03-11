No relief for recruiters in 2020

Robert Walters, chief executive of the eponymous recruitment company, characterises 2019 as “a year of unprecedented political and economic turbulence”. The global stage was littered with challenges – US-China trade war tensions, Brexit and election uncertainty in the UK, gilets jaunes strikes in France, anti-government protests in Hong Kong and Australian bushfires. These disruptions triggered profit warnings from both Robert Walters (RWA) and PageGroup (PAGE) back in October. Still, both emerged from 2019 with record net fee income (also known as gross profit). Page increased net fee income by 5 per cent to £856m while Robert Walters saw a 2 constant currency rise to £402m.

