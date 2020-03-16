MenuSearch

ABF warns on Primark store closures

By Harriet Clarfelt

Associated British Foods (ABF) has warned that sales for its Primark business are taking a major hit from the coronavirus outbreak. With developments in Italy, France, Spain and Austria, stores accounting for a fifth of Primark’s selling space are now closed until the respective governments allow them to open again. Those shops account for 30 per cent of Primark’s sales – and ABF had anticipated revenues of £190m from them over the next four weeks.

