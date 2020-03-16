MenuSearch

Global sport cancellations threaten Flutter

By Alex Janiaud

Flutter Entertainment (FLTR) warned that the abandonment of elite sport around the world could hit the gambling group’s cash profits by £90m-£110m. Last year, the parent of the Paddy Power and Betfair brands received 78 per cent of its revenues from bets placed on global sporting events.

    Alpha

