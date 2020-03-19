How coronavirus will impact supermarkets

Your local Tesco (TSCO) outlet is currently a scene of wartime anarchy, ransacked of toilet roll, hygiene products and store-cupboard goods. Covid-19 has had a seismic impact on the operations of supermarket groups, prompting Wm Morrison (MRW) to cancel plans to award a special final dividend in its results this week as it looks to conserve firepower for the months ahead.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe