IHG cancels dividend and cuts executive pay

By Alex Janiaud

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) will save around $150m (£126m) by scrapping its 85.9¢ final dividend as it battles a collapse in demand for hotel rooms following the outbreak of coronavirus. It stands to save as much as $150m more through cost-cutting measures that include “substantial decreases” in executive salaries and incentives.

