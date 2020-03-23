MenuSearch

Ted Baker sells HQ to cut debt

By Alex Janiaud

Stricken clothing retailer Ted Baker (TED) has sold its headquarters to the British Airways pension scheme for £78.75m in a battle to bring down its debt levels. Ted Baker will put net proceeds of £72m towards deleveraging the company. It has also agreed a short-term lease of the property.

