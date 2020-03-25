MenuSearch

Join us now

Company News 

Aviation industry will only receive ‘bespoke’ support

Aviation industry will only receive ‘bespoke’ support

By Alex Janiaud

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak appears to have ruled out an industry-wide rescue deal for airlines and airports, communicating via letter that “the government is prepared to enter negotiations with individual companies seeking bespoke support as a last resort, having exhausted all options”.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Company News

  1. Will coronavirus break the internet?

  2. Silence Therapeutics gets into in bed with AstraZeneca

  3. Commercial landlords grapple with coronavirus closures

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    Shares that are as cheap as they've ever been

  2. Coronavirus 

    Coronavirus crash: should I start investing now?

  3. Phil Oakley 

    Microsoft: A dependable investment in bull and bear markets

  4. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Rally goes on, Rentokil, Persimmon & more

  5. Coronavirus 

    How to survive the Covid-19 sell-off and make recovery gains

More on Company News

Company News 

Will coronavirus break the internet?

With the Covid-19 outbreak driving empty offices and full homes, will the UK’s critical infrastructure be able to cope?

Will coronavirus break the internet?

Company News 

Silence Therapeutics gets into in bed with AstraZeneca

Silence Therapeutics gets into in bed with AstraZeneca

Company News 

Commercial landlords grapple with coronavirus closures

Commercial landlords grapple with coronavirus closures

Company News 

Johnson locks down UK high streets

Johnson locks down UK high streets

Company News 

Shell cuts buyback and billions in spending

Shell cuts buyback and billions in spending

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now