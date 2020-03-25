Aviation industry will only receive ‘bespoke’ support

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak appears to have ruled out an industry-wide rescue deal for airlines and airports, communicating via letter that “the government is prepared to enter negotiations with individual companies seeking bespoke support as a last resort, having exhausted all options”.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis