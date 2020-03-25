Will coronavirus break the internet?

As the UK enters the next stage of its battle against Covid-19, the new measures restricting movement will see large swathes of the population spend more time at home. The past few weeks have provided a prelude as companies transitioned towards remote working and many universities and schools closed their doors. How we interact with our critical infrastructure is changing, moving the focal points of demand for services like the internet and electricity from commercial to domestic settings. But this was not how these systems were designed to function in ‘normal’ times. As more of us hunker down over the coming weeks, it’s worth asking: are our telecoms and energy networks up to the task?

