DWF tumbles on Covid-19 update

DWF’s (DWF) shares plunged over a quarter on Friday 27 March after the law firm revealed that the coronavirus would hit activity in its final quarter, traditionally its most important. Spanning four continents, the group has global vulnerability – the ‘international’ segment accounted for over a fifth of turnover in the first half of the year. Revenue growth for the year ending 30 April is guided to fall short of management’s expectations by 15-20 per cent.
