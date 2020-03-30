MenuSearch

FirstGroup and Go-Ahead extend franchise agreements

By Alex Janiaud

FirstGroup (FGP) and Go-Ahead (GOG) have both had existing franchise contracts extended by the Department for Transport (DfT), a week after falling passenger numbers prompted the government to suspend the rail franchise system and assume all revenue and cost risk threatening operators for six months.

