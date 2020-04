The Department for Transport (DfT) has awarded £167m in emergency funding to bus operators, enabling Go-Ahead Group (GOG), FirstGroup (FGP) and Stagecoach (SGC) to run reduced services and accommodate social distancing protocol during the coronavirus pandemic.

