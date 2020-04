easyJet (EZJ) founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou is seeking the dismissal of chief financial officer Andrew Findlay, having been rebuffed in his attempt to remove another director as he campaigns for the termination of a £4.5bn aircraft order with Airbus (Fra:AIR).

