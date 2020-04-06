GVC scraps dividend as sports cancellations bite

GVC (GVC) will save £103m after electing to cancel its interim dividend, which was due for payment in April. The owner of Ladbrokes Coral has been forced into sweeping measures to slash its cash outflow after the coronavirus outbreak threw the sporting calendar into chaos, prompting the suspension and cancellation of events, along with the closure of its retail outlets.

