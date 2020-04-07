Covid-19 clips aviation’s wings

According to data analytics provider Cirium, there are now more aircraft in storage than in service – some 55 per cent of the world’s commercial fleet has been grounded in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. This scale is unlike anything we’ve seen before, surpassing the SARS and financial crises. It’s hard to imagine when, or indeed if, air travel will return to normalcy. A protracted recovery could see a ‘lost decade’ for commercial aerospace.

