MenuSearch

Join us now

Company News 

Covid-19 clips aviation’s wings

Covid-19 clips aviation’s wings

By Nilushi Karunaratne

According to data analytics provider Cirium, there are now more aircraft in storage than in service – some 55 per cent of the world’s commercial fleet has been grounded in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. This scale is unlike anything we’ve seen before, surpassing the SARS and financial crises. It’s hard to imagine when, or indeed if, air travel will return to normalcy. A protracted recovery could see a ‘lost decade’ for commercial aerospace.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc

  1. Positive signs for Rolls-Royce as panic spreads

  2. Rolls-Royce downgraded over cash flow fears

  3. Rolls-Royce engine malfunctions on take-off

Most read today

  1. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Shares bounce, Legal & General, WH Smith & more

  2. Coronavirus 

    Coronavirus-crisis: How to buy the bounce

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Mission reveals Covid-19 action plan

  4. Shares 

    Get ready for the recovery

  5. Stock Screens 

    Blue-chips surviving and thriving in the crash

More on Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc

Tip Updates 

Positive signs for Rolls-Royce as panic spreads

The aerospace engineer is progressing with its free cash flow targets

Positive signs for Rolls-Royce as panic spreads
HOLD

Tip Updates 

Rolls-Royce downgraded over cash flow fears

Rolls-Royce downgraded over cash flow fears
SELL

Tip Updates 

Rolls-Royce engine malfunctions on take-off

Rolls-Royce engine malfunctions on take-off
SELL

Tip Updates 

Rolls-Royce engine repair costs rise

Rolls-Royce engine repair costs rise
SELL

Tip Updates 

Rolls-Royce acquires Siemens electric engine division

Rolls-Royce acquires Siemens electric engine division
SELL

More on Company News

Company News 

Why healthcare property may offer greater income security

The sector's constituents have been among the few real estate groups to confirm dividend payments in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak

Why healthcare property may offer greater income security

Company News 

Reach seeks pension contribution delay

Reach seeks pension contribution delay

Company News 

Oil services firms have bleak outlook

Oil services firms have bleak outlook

Company News 

GVC scraps dividend as sports cancellations bite

GVC scraps dividend as sports cancellations bite

Company News 

easyJet founder targets CFO in second attack on aircraft order

easyJet founder targets CFO in second attack on aircraft order

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now