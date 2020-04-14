Recruiters feel the chill of Covid-19

Rewind three months and the biggest issues keeping the recruiters up at night were US-China trade tensions and lingering Brexit uncertainty in the UK. These things “now seem like a lifetime ago”, says Robert Walters, chief executive of the eponymous recruitment company. The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the jobs market to a near standstill. Company updates across all sectors contain some variation of the words “hiring freeze”. Even the recruiters themselves have stopped taking on new staff and are trimming their headcounts to manage their cost bases.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe