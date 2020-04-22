MenuSearch

Company News 

5G: where to from here?

5G: where to from here?

By Nilushi Karunaratne and Lauren Almeida

Just last summer, we were heralding the “dawn of 5G”, the latest generation of wireless internet technology that promises faster speeds and greater capacity. This year was supposed to see the technology launched at scale, as the installation of network infrastructure ramped up, and a new wave of 5G-enabled devices came to the market. But Covid-19 is threatening to slow the 5G revolution, not simply because of physical barriers to rolling out new equipment, but also the hit to consumer demand. It is not simply a case of ‘if you build it, they will come’. Few people would baulk at the idea of faster internet. But the willingness to purchase new devices to take advantage of this is questionable, especially as we enter an unprecedented global recession. This could disrupt the virtuous circle supposed to propel 5G’s momentum – more demand for 5G devices spurs investment in infrastructure and associated technologies.

