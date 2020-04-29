Oil price drop blows hole in IAG profits

International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (IAG) first-quarter pre-tax profits were hit by a €1.3bn (£1.1bn) exceptional charge relating to its fuel and foreign-exchange hedges for 2020, following the collapse in the price of oil. The parent of British Airways and Iberia experienced a 13 per cent revenue decline to €4.6bn, recording a pre-exceptional operating loss of €535m compared with a profit of €135m last year.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis