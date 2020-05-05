UK car sales collapse

The UK new car market slumped to its weakest sales volumes since 1946, as automotive retailers endured their first full month of coronavirus shutdowns. Last month brought 4,321 new car registrations, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders (SMMT), representing a 97.3 per cent decline against April 2019. The SMMT now anticipates 1.68m new car registrations for 2020 as a whole - a 27 per cent contraction on the prior year and the lowest number since 1992.

