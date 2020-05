Boohoo (BOO) has agreed to take complete control of fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing, in a deal that could be worth up to £324m. Boohoo acquired a 66 per cent stake in PLT, which is headed by the son of Boohoo chairman Mahmud Kamani, in 2017.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe