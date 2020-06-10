The Great British lock-in

British pub landlords are on the cusp of emerging from their own imposed lock-in, bleary-eyed and battered by months of minimal or no income. Pubs and bars, which all received their last orders from the government on 20 March, will be allowed to reopen on 4 July, although at the time of writing rumours were circulating of a 22 June date. Patrons will probably be asked to keep two metres apart, although there has been clamour in the sector for one metre of social distancing instead.

