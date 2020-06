Unilever (ULVR) has decided to merge Unilever NV with its UK arm, with Unilever PLC as the resultant entity. Shareholders of Unilever NV will receive one new share in the newly merged parent group for each share currently held.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe