Airlines sue government over quarantine

By Alex Janiaud

Ryanair (RYA), easyJet (EZJ) and International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG)-owned British Airways have launched legal action against the government over its coronavirus quarantine measures. The airlines warned that asking those entering the UK to self-isolate for 14 days “will have a devastating effect on British tourism and the wider economy and destroy thousands of jobs”.

