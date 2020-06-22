MenuSearch

Glencore hit by yet another investigation

By Nilushi Karunaratne

Glencore (GLEN) announced after market close on Friday that it is facing a criminal investigation from Swiss Attorney General regarding a “failure to have the organizational measures in place to prevent alleged corruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)”. This is the miner’s fourth regulatory probe in less than two years.

