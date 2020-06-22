MenuSearch

Join us now

Company News 

JD Sports set to appoint administrator for Go Outdoors

JD Sports set to appoint administrator for Go Outdoors

By Alex Janiaud

JD Sports Fashion (JD.) has applied to appoint an administrator for its Go Outdoors brand. The news follows the sports apparel retailer’s decision last week to appeal the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) May ruling that it must sell rival retailer Footasylum, which it acquired last year.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on JD Sports Fashion Plc

  1. JD Sports chairman sells down

  2. CMA blocks JD Sports acquisition of Footasylum

  3. JD Sports may be forced to sell Footasylum

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Six small-cap buys

  2. Coronavirus 

    Should I buy a house now?

  3. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Equities hold ranges, gold jumps, Glencore, Capita & more

  4. Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

    Why investors need to move on from Warren Buffett

    Alpha

  5. Private Investor's Diary Portfolio 

    Taking a bullish cue from history

More on JD Sports Fashion Plc

Directors Deals 

JD Sports chairman sells down

The retailer received bad news from the competition watchdog last month

JD Sports chairman sells down

Company News 

CMA blocks JD Sports acquisition of Footasylum

CMA blocks JD Sports acquisition of Footasylum
BUY

Tip Updates 

JD Sports may be forced to sell Footasylum

JD Sports may be forced to sell Footasylum
BUY

Tip Updates 

JD slips following majority shareholder's sale

JD slips following majority shareholder's sale
BUY

Shares 

Magic Mike?

Magic Mike?

More on Company News

Company News 

Menzies takes off following better-than-expected trading

While the aviation services group has seen significant disruption from Covid-19, the second quarter impact was less than it anticipated back in March

Menzies takes off following better-than-expected trading

Company News 

Glencore hit by yet another investigation

Glencore hit by yet another investigation

Company News 

US proposes rolling back protections for Big Tech

US proposes rolling back protections for Big Tech

Company News 

Taylor Wimpey raises £522m to buy cut-price land

Taylor Wimpey raises £522m to buy cut-price land

Company News 

Seven Days: 19 June 2020

Seven Days: 19 June 2020

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now