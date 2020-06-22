MenuSearch

Menzies takes off following better-than-expected trading

By Nilushi Karunaratne

Aviation services provider John Menzies (MNZS) has said that with the majority of customer flights cancelled, ground handling and fuelling activity was 75 per cent lower year-on-year in April and May. Cargo volumes have been more resilient, down 37 per cent versus a year earlier. This translated to revenue coming in almost two-thirds below budgeted levels. Even so, the group says trading in the second quarter has been better than it anticipated back in March.  

