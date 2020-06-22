Menzies takes off following better-than-expected trading

Aviation services provider John Menzies (MNZS) has said that with the majority of customer flights cancelled, ground handling and fuelling activity was 75 per cent lower year-on-year in April and May. Cargo volumes have been more resilient, down 37 per cent versus a year earlier. This translated to revenue coming in almost two-thirds below budgeted levels. Even so, the group says trading in the second quarter has been better than it anticipated back in March.

