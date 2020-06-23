Hospitality and leisure sector to open up on 4 July

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given the green light for pubs, restaurants, hotels and cinemas to reopen in England on 4 July. The two metre social distancing rule will be replaced with a ‘one metre-plus’ rule, with the government satisfied that the coronavirus rate of infection has fallen sufficiently.

