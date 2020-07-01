MenuSearch

Join us now

Sainsbury’s online sales explode, but CEO plays down lasting impact

Company News 

Sainsbury’s online sales explode, but CEO plays down lasting impact

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on J Sainsbury Plc

  1. Tax perk in danger

  2. Sainsbury’s expects £500m blow to profits

  3. Sainsbury's chief executive stepping down

Most read today

  1. The Big Theme 

    Pick the right fund to capture the next leg up for tech

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Bargain shares opportunities

  3. Company News 

    Yet another board coup at Petropavlovsk

  4. Company News 

    Shell to take up to $22bn hit on lower oil price

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Stocks head for best quarter in years, On The Beach, Cineworld & more

More on J Sainsbury Plc

Mr Bearbull 

Tax perk in danger

The case to scrap the tax perk on companies’ interest payments may become irresistible

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Tip Updates 

Sainsbury’s expects £500m blow to profits

Sainsbury’s expects £500m blow to profits
SELL

Tip Updates 

Sainsbury's chief executive stepping down

Sainsbury's chief executive stepping down
SELL

Tip Updates 

Sainsbury's takes the pain

Sainsbury's takes the pain
SELL

Phil Oakley 

Can investors bank on FTSE 100 dividends?

Dividend reinvestment can be a profitable long-term investing strategy but does the FTSE 100 provide a suitable hunting ground for it?

Phil Oakley

More on Company News

Company News 

Kier tumbles as debt spikes

The construction group has suggested that it could turn to an equity raise to ease balance sheet pressures

Kier tumbles as debt spikes
SELL

Company News 

SSP set to cut more than half of UK jobs

SSP set to cut more than half of UK jobs

Company News 

Redrow warns on profits amid retreat from London

Redrow warns on profits amid retreat from London
BUY

Company News 

Shell to take up to $22bn hit on lower oil price

Shell to take up to $22bn hit on lower oil price

Company News 

Yet another board coup at Petropavlovsk

Yet another board coup at Petropavlovsk
SELL

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now