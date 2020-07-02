MenuSearch

Join us now

Avon gets rid of dairy arm

Company News 

Avon gets rid of dairy arm

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Avon Rubber Plc

  1. Avon Rubber enters second half with confidence

  2. Avon Rubber offers defensive growth

  3. Avon Rubber exits fire market

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Bargain shares opportunities

  2. Company News 

    SSP set to cut more than half of UK jobs

  3. Directors Deals 

    Departing National Express chief executive sells down

  4. Simon Thompson's Alpha Reports 

    Profit from the home working boom

    Alpha

  5. Managing Your Money 

    How to review your investment portfolio

More on Avon Rubber Plc

Tip Updates 

Avon Rubber enters second half with confidence

The personal protective equipment group has seen minimal disruption from the Covid-19 pandemic

Avon Rubber enters second half with confidence
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Avon Rubber offers defensive growth

Avon Rubber offers defensive growth
BUY

Tip Updates 

Avon Rubber exits fire market

Avon Rubber exits fire market
BUY

In depth 

Get defensive

Get defensive

Tip Updates 

Federal shutdown hits Avon Rubber

Federal shutdown hits Avon Rubber
BUY

More on Company News

Company News 

Meggitt hit by aviation slump in first half

The engineering group expects revenue to drop 15 per cent in the first half

Meggitt hit by aviation slump in first half

Company News 

ABF points to “encouraging” Primark reopening

ABF points to “encouraging” Primark reopening

Company News 

The Wirecard scandal: what went wrong?

The Wirecard scandal: what went wrong?

Company News 

Kier tumbles as debt spikes

Kier tumbles as debt spikes
SELL

Company News 

Sainsbury’s online sales explode, but CEO plays down lasting impact

Sainsbury’s online sales explode, but CEO plays down lasting impact
SELL

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now