Company News 

Boohoo plunges on 'unacceptable' worker revelations

Boohoo plunges on 'unacceptable' worker revelations

By Alex Janiaud

Boohoo (BOO) shares fell by a tenth on Monday morning following allegations in The Sunday Times surrounding working practices in a factory that has handled the group’s garments. The article follows a report by activist group Labour Behind the Label published last month, which accused Boohoo of sourcing clothing from Leicester suppliers that have put workers at risk during the coronavirus pandemic.

Buy the breakout at Boohoo

Boohoo corners lockdown fashion market

Boohoo buys PrettyLittleThing

Boohoo hit by short-seller attack

Boohoo regains momentum

Lloyds chief executive Horta-Osório set to depart

Barratt points to a tentative, yet uncertain, recovery

£248m takeover offer for RockRose

Network International expects revenue drop-off

Rolls-Royce nosedives on fundraising speculation

