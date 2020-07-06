Boohoo plunges on 'unacceptable' worker revelations

Boohoo (BOO) shares fell by a tenth on Monday morning following allegations in The Sunday Times surrounding working practices in a factory that has handled the group’s garments. The article follows a report by activist group Labour Behind the Label published last month, which accused Boohoo of sourcing clothing from Leicester suppliers that have put workers at risk during the coronavirus pandemic.
