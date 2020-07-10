MenuSearch

Join us now

Company News 

Senior’s sales plunge as Covid-19 roils end markets

Senior’s sales plunge as Covid-19 roils end markets

By Nilushi Karunaratne

As Covid-19 sends the commercial aerospace industry into a tailspin, Senior (SNR) is guiding that revenue for the six months to 30 June will fall by 30 per cent year-on-year alongside “significantly lower” margins. Chief executive David Squires has warned that “the impact will be with us for some time to come”.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Senior Plc

  1. Senior previews tough year ahead

  2. Senior responds to Boeing crisis

  3. Senior battles Boeing disruption

Most read today

  1. Tips of the Week 

    Better sell Shell

  2. Company News 

    Gold at $1,800/oz - is it still worth buying?

  3. Taking Stock 

    Is Tesla's share price surge an opportunity to sell?

  4. Fund Tips 

    Defend and diversify while RIT Capital is at a better price

  5. John Baron's Investment Trust Portfolio 

    The case for commodities

More on Senior Plc

Full Year Results 

Senior previews tough year ahead

The aerospace and equipment manufacturer expects sales and margins to decline in 2020

Senior previews tough year ahead

Company News 

Senior responds to Boeing crisis

Senior responds to Boeing crisis

Half Year Results 

Senior battles Boeing disruption

Senior battles Boeing disruption

In depth 

Gridlock

Gridlock

Company News 

Senior braces for Boeing margin impact

Senior braces for Boeing margin impact

More on Company News

Company News 

Focusrite set to beat expectations

The audio products group has decided to pay an interim dividend of 1.3p

Focusrite set to beat expectations
BUY

Company News 

BP pays $1bn for Indian petrol station JV

BP pays $1bn for Indian petrol station JV
SELL

Company News 

Recruiters squeezed further by Covid-19

Recruiters squeezed further by Covid-19

Company News 

Ofgem looks to slash energy returns

Ofgem looks to slash energy returns

Company News 

Blast kills seven at Seplat operation

Blast kills seven at Seplat operation

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now