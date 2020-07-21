Intermediate Capital stages first quarter recovery

It may be a stretch to imagine that Intermediate Capital Group’s (ICP) Q1 update is a fair reflection of wider investment trends, but it would be reassuring if it were. The group, a co-investing alternative asset manager, has witnessed an “early rebound in investment activity as lockdown measures have eased”, following on from a 61 per cent year-on-year fall in capital deployed during the period.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe