Intermediate Capital stages first quarter recovery

It may be a stretch to imagine that Intermediate Capital Group’s (ICP) Q1 update is a fair reflection of wider investment trends, but it would be reassuring if it were. The group, a co-investing alternative asset manager, has witnessed an “early rebound in investment activity as lockdown measures have eased”, following on from a 61 per cent year-on-year fall in capital deployed during the period.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis