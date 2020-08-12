Deal costs deepen losses at Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com (JET) recorded roaring trading activity over its first half. Revenues jumped by 44 per cent to €1bn (£928m), as the food delivery titan processed 257m customer orders, representing an increase of almost a third. Yet its pre-tax losses widened to €121m from €7m last year, on a like-for-like basis.
