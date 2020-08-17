MenuSearch

Company News 

What to expect from Frasers’ results

What to expect from Frasers' results

By Alex Janiaud

For the second year in a row, Frasers Group (FRAS) has delayed the release of its full-year results. Having blamed last year’s wait on the complexities of integrating its House of Fraser acquisition, the company formerly known as Sports Direct was less specific in its delay announcement this time, citing the need to complete accounting disclosures. It will now deliver its final figures on Thursday 20 August. 

