What to expect from Frasers’ results

For the second year in a row, Frasers Group (FRAS) has delayed the release of its full-year results. Having blamed last year’s wait on the complexities of integrating its House of Fraser acquisition, the company formerly known as Sports Direct was less specific in its delay announcement this time, citing the need to complete accounting disclosures. It will now deliver its final figures on Thursday 20 August.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe