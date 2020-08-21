MenuSearch

UK retail sales recover to pre-pandemic levels

By Alex Janiaud

UK retail sales volumes rebounded in July and sat above pre-crisis levels, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), with pent-up demand and the continued reopening of stores translating into heightened trading activity. Yet clothing stores remain badly affected by the pandemic, with July sales sitting more than a quarter below February despite a 12 per cent monthly increase in volumes.

