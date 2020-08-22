BT takes action against possible takeover bid

Shareholders in BT Group (BT.A) can expect to see the value of their stock increase when trading resumes on 24 August, after Sky News revealed that the telecom provider’s board had requested Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) to update its takeover defence strategy against any potential bid.

