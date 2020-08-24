Wetherspoons flags sales decline as subsidies end

JD Wetherspoon (JDW) is preparing for a slowdown in trading activity when the government’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ subsidising scheme ends at the close of this month. The pub group attributed a sales recovery to the initiative along with the use of additional outside space, but still expects to close its financial year in a loss-making position.

