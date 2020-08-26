MenuSearch

Lookers’ Audi probe underlines importance of controls

By Alex Janiaud

Car dealer group Lookers (LOOK) last week announced that it was delaying its 2019 annual results for a fourth time, as it widened an investigation into its controls. Lookers' shares were suspended in July after auditors were unable to finalise their appraisal of its 2019 results by the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) 30 June deadline.

