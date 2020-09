Travis Perkins (TPK) is the UK’s largest distributor of building materials. With its customer base spanning large contractors, housebuilders and tradespeople, it is a key player in the construction supply chain and a good indicator of how the wider sector is faring.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe