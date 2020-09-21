MenuSearch

Rail shares crash as government scraps franchises

Rail shares crash as government scraps franchises

By Alex Janiaud

Shares in Go-Ahead Group (GOG) and FirstGroup (FGP) slumped after the government announced that it had replaced the rail franchise model with less lucrative, more performance-focussed contracts. The government has sponsored rail losses since March after the coronavirus pandemic slashed passenger numbers, capping fees at 2 per cent of an operator’s cost base.

