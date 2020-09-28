IWG stares down landlords with insolvency threat

As Covid-19 squeezes demand for offices, shared workspace provider IWG (IWG) is set to place its Jersey-based subsidiary, Regus plc, into insolvency. The move is designed to send a signal to landlords that unless they are prepared to lower their rents, IWG is willing to walk away from its lease obligations.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Chris Dillow's Benchmark Portfolio
Normal markets
Although these have been extraordinary times for the aggregate stock market, individual shares have behaved much as you'd expect given the market's slump
Chris Dillow