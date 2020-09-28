IWG stares down landlords with insolvency threat

As Covid-19 squeezes demand for offices, shared workspace provider IWG (IWG) is set to place its Jersey-based subsidiary, Regus plc, into insolvency. The move is designed to send a signal to landlords that unless they are prepared to lower their rents, IWG is willing to walk away from its lease obligations.

